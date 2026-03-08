Blue Jackets' Damon Severson: Fills box score Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Severson scored a goal, added an assist and logged five PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Mammoth.
Severson earned the Gordie Howe hat trick with a first-period goal, second-period assist and third-period fight. The 31-year-old defenseman has five points across his last four contests while filling a top-four role with power-play time. He's in a good position in the lineup to contribute more offense, though it may not last. Severson has five goals, 26 points, 76 shots on net, 78 blocked shots, 37 PIM, 36 hits and a plus-11 rating over 61 appearances, surpassing his 25-point output from last year.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Damon Severson: Two-point effort in OT win•
-
Blue Jackets' Damon Severson: Puts away goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Damon Severson: Pockets assist after absence•
-
Blue Jackets' Damon Severson: Set to return against Vancouver•
-
Blue Jackets' Damon Severson: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Damon Severson: Two-point effort Saturday•