Severson scored a goal, added an assist and logged five PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Severson earned the Gordie Howe hat trick with a first-period goal, second-period assist and third-period fight. The 31-year-old defenseman has five points across his last four contests while filling a top-four role with power-play time. He's in a good position in the lineup to contribute more offense, though it may not last. Severson has five goals, 26 points, 76 shots on net, 78 blocked shots, 37 PIM, 36 hits and a plus-11 rating over 61 appearances, surpassing his 25-point output from last year.