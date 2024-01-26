Severson scored a goal on two shots, dished a power-play assist and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Severson snapped his six-game point drought when he picked off a Jacob Markstrom rim-around and flung it into the net before the Flames' goalie could get back in position. In the third period, Severson also helped out on a Dmitri Voronkov tally. The 29-year-old Severson is up to 14 points, 38 shots on net, 52 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 32 outings with the Blue Jackets in his first year with the team. He'll need a strong and healthy second half to have a chance at his sixth 30-point campaign.