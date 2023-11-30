Severson (oblique) was put on injured reserve Thursday.
Severson is expected to miss another five weeks of action after he was injured Nov. 19 versus the Flyers. Severson has three goals, five assists, 21 shots on goal and 35 blocked shots in 19 games this season. A return in early January is likely for the 29-year-old blueliner.
