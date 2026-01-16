Severson logged an assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Severson missed one game due to an illness, and he snapped a five-game slump in his return to the lineup. The 31-year-old appeared to have no limitations in his return to a top-four role. For the season, he's produced three goals, 18 points, 59 shots on net, 50 blocked shots, 31 hits and 26 PIM over 46 outings.