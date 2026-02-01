Severson scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Severson snapped a 14-game goal drought with his tally at 16:01 of the second period, which stood as the game-winner. The 31-year-old defenseman had five assists during that span. For the season, he's up to four goals (two game-winners), 21 points, 69 shots on net, 63 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 53 appearances. He's on pace to reach the 30-point mark for the first time in his three years with the Blue Jackets.