Severson scored his first goal of the season in Monday's 5-3 road loss against the Stars.

Severson scored on his only shot attempt of the game, helped out by Adam Fantilli and Zach Werenski in the first period, giving Columbus a 2-1 lead at the time. He also finished with four blocked shots in his 21:46 of ice time. He led all Columbus defensemen with 2:09 of time on the power play, too. That being said, he still has rather minimal fantasy appeal, with Werenski outranking Severson on the Blue Jackets' overall depth chart.