Severson scored his first goal of the season in Monday's 5-3 road loss against the Stars.
Severson scored on his only shot attempt of the game, helped out by Adam Fantilli and Zach Werenski in the first period, giving Columbus a 2-1 lead at the time. He also finished with four blocked shots in his 21:46 of ice time. He led all Columbus defensemen with 2:09 of time on the power play, too. That being said, he still has rather minimal fantasy appeal, with Werenski outranking Severson on the Blue Jackets' overall depth chart.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Damon Severson: First points of season•
-
Blue Jackets' Damon Severson: Benched in Monday's loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Damon Severson: Two helpers Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Damon Severson: Dealt to Columbus•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Continues to shine•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: One of each in overtime win•