Severson scored two goals on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Arizona.
Severson never had a two-goal performance in 81 games with the Devils last season, scoring seven goals on the year. Given his limited goalscoring, fantasy players should probably be expecting extended slumps for Severson like the seven-game stretch he just ended with Thursday's performance.
