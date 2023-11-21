Severson is expected to be out of action for approximately six weeks due to an oblique injury.
Severson was injured in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Philadelphia. He has produced three goals, five assists, 21 shots on net and 35 blocked shots in 19 appearances this season. Adam Boqvist could receive an expanded role during Severson's absence.
