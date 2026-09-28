Head coach Rick Bowness said Monday that he expects Severson (shoulder) to miss at least the first two games of the regular season, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Severson's 2025-26 campaign ended prematurely due to shoulder surgery that he underwent in early April, and his status was uncertain for Opening Night of the 2026-27 regular season. Although the 32-year-old reportedly felt good during training camp, he's slated to miss the start of the year as he continues his recovery process. Following the Blue Jackets' first two regular-season games this year, they'll have almost a week off before facing the Penguins on Oct. 9, which could give Severson an opportunity to work with the team in practice before potentially returning to game action.