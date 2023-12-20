Severson (oblique) is expected to play in one of the Jackets' next two matches, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports Wednesday.

Severson evidently won't have to wait until after the Christmas break, returning to action against either the Capitals or Maple Leafs on Thursday or Saturday, respectively. Through 19 games this season, the blueliner has registered three goals and five assists, including one power-play point. Despite the missed time, Severson should still be capable of reaching the 30-point threshold for the third straight season.