Blue Jackets' Damon Severson: Set to return against Vancouver
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Severson (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Canucks, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Severson missed Tuesday's game against Calgary due to an illness, but he'll be back in action following a minimal absence. Across his last 11 appearances, he's recorded a goal, seven assists, 16 blocked shots, 10 PIM and four hits while averaging 20:55 of ice time.
