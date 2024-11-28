Severson had an assist, one shot on net and three blocks in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Montreal.
Severson fed Zach Werenski, whose pass to the front of the net caromed in off a Montreal skate to tie the game and set up overtime. The assist was Severson's second in the last three games and upped his season total 10 points over 21 outings.
