Severson scored a power-play goal and went minus-2 in Saturday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Severson scored for the first time since Oct. 18 versus the Lightning. In the 22 contests between goals, he chipped in six assists. The 31-year-old has done enough to be a steady part of the Blue Jackets' top four and second power-play unit throughout the season. He's at nine points, 32 shots on net, 27 hits, 29 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 28 appearances. Severson will push to reach the 30-point mark for the first time in his Columbus tenure.