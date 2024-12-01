Severson notched three assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.
This was Severson's first multi-point effort of the campaign, giving him six points over his last eight contests. He helped out on both of the Blue Jackets' first-period tallies as well as a Dmitri Voronkov empty-netter in the third. Severson has been steady in a top-four role this season, though typically not with a huge impact on offense. He has four goals, nine assists, 41 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating across 23 appearances.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Damon Severson: Slips assist in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Damon Severson: Scores in Friday's win•
-
Blue Jackets' Damon Severson: Earns assist Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Damon Severson: Lights lamp in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Damon Severson: Pots fluky game-winner•
-
Blue Jackets' Damon Severson: Lights lamp Thursday•