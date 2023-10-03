Severson collected two assists in Monday's 5-3 preseason win over the Blues.

Picked up from the Devils in the offseason to bolster the Blue Jackets' blue line, Severson is in line for major minutes in Columbus, although he'll be behind the likes of Zach Werenski and Adam Boqvist for power-play time. Neither one was in the lineup Monday however, allowing Severson to flash the skills that led to 11 goals and 46 points in 80 games two seasons ago. Expect the 29-year-old to deliver something more like the seven goals and 33 points in 81 games that he produced in 2022-23 during his first campaign with the Jackets.