Tarasov (upper body) was placed on the injured reserve list by Columbus on Tuesday.

Tarasov sustained the injury Dec. 30 while practicing, and his move to the injured reserve list can be retroactive to that date. What that means is Tarasov can be activated whenever he is healthy. For Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay though, Elvis Merzlikins is expected to start in net while Jet Greaves, who was called up from AHL Cleveland, will serve as the backup. Joonas Korpisalo is unavailable for personal reasons.