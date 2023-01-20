Tarasov was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Friday.

Tarasov has missed 10 of the last 12 games due to an upper-body injury -- he'll head to the minors to serve as Cleveland's featured netminder rather than split time with Elvis Merzlikins and Joonas Korpisalo with the big club. Tarasov's gone 2-9-1 while posting a 3.28 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 13 top-level appearances this season.