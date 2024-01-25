Tarasov will patrol the visiting crease in Calgary on Thursday, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Tarasov has sat the last three games as Elvis Merzlikins was given a chance to regain his status as the No. 1 goaltender with the Blue Jackets. Tarasov has allowed 11 goals on 58 shots in his last two games, giving the 24-year-old a 2-4-2 record, to go with a 4.08 GAA and an .875 save percentage. Tarasov will face the Flames who have lost three straight games.