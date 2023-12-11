Tarasov (knee) was recalled from his conditioning loan with AHL Cleveland on Monday. He was also activated from long-term injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Tarasov appears to be ready to make his NHL season debut after a knee injury prevented him from participating in training camp. He posted a 4-11-1 record with a 3.91 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 17 appearances with the Blue Jackets last season. Tarasov could compete for starts with Spencer Martin until Elvis Merzlikins (illness) is available to return.