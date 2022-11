Tarasov was called up Wednesday, per the NHL media site.

Tarasov has a 3.57 GAA and .893 save percentage in five games with Columbus this season. He's back with the Blue Jackets because Elvis Merzlikins sustained a lower-body injury during Tuesday's contest. As long as Merzlikins is unavailable, Tarasov should be expected to serve of the Blue Jackets' No. 2 goaltender behind Joonas Korpisalo.