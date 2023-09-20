Tarasov is dealing with a knee injury and is considered day-to-day as a result, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Tarasov had a 4-11-1 record, 3.91 GAA and .892 save percentage in 17 contests with the Blue Jackets in 2022-23. Provided he's healthy, Tarasov will compete with Aaron Dell for Columbus' backup job.