Tarasov will patrol the visiting crease in Detroit on Thursday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Tarasov has not seen any action in net in almost a month, stopping 31 shots in a 3-2 overtime win in Utah on Jan. 31. The Russian netminder is 5-7-2 with a 3.69 GAA and a weak .876 save percentage across 14 appearances this season. The Red Wings are generating 2.90 goals per game, 17th in the NHL.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Daniil Tarasov: Secures comeback win in overtime•
-
Blue Jackets' Daniil Tarasov: Getting starting nod in Utah•
-
Blue Jackets' Daniil Tarasov: Just one win since late October•
-
Blue Jackets' Daniil Tarasov: Set to start Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Daniil Tarasov: Heartbreaking shootout loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Daniil Tarasov: Between pipes Saturday•