Tarasov gave up four goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

While that looks like a full game's work on the surface, Tarasov only played 33:48. He was replaced by Michael Hutchinson after allowing the Kings' fourth tally in a span of 9:04 during the second period. With nine goals allowed over two appearances since rejoining the big club, Tarasov isn't doing much to be noticed in fantasy. He's at 3-10-1 with a 3.56 GAA and a .900 save percentage over 15 appearances this season. It's unclear which of Tarasov or Hutchinson will get the nod Friday in Anaheim.