Tarasov allowed three goals on 40 shots in Monday's 6-3 win against Vegas.

Tarasov allowed a two-goal lead to dwindle away late in the first period but he ultimately outplayed Adin Hill for the remainder of the game. Vegas fired a barrage of shots at him, including 16 in the third period alone, but Tarasov stood his ground for the win. This is only his fourth win since the start of January. Unless he demonstrates sustained improvement and the Blue Jackets find their defensive footing, he remains a risky option for most fantasy managers.