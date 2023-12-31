Tarasov turned aside 39 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres.
The Blue Jackets were out-shot 42-20 and only came away with a point in the standings thanks to Tarasov, who made his most saves in a game since a 5-3 win over the Panthers in November 2022 during which he faced 50 shots. The 24-year-old netminder has started four of the last seven games, going 1-2-1 with a shaky 4.02 GAA and .877 save percentage, but Columbus appears intent on giving him steady work in a de facto timeshare with Elvis Merzlikins (illness).
