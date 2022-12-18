Tarasov made 35 saves in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Boston's first two goals were scored on the power play and the third came on a delayed Columbus penalty, so there was only so much Tarasov could do to keep his team in the game. The 23-year-old netminder has given up seven goals while losing two straight starts since his latest promotion, but Elvis Merzlikins' ongoing struggles should keep Tarasov in the mix for crease duty while Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) is on the shelf.