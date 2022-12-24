Tarasov stopped 16 of 20 shots before being pulled in Friday's 5-2 loss to Chicago.

Tarasov was in net for just 23:24 before being replaced by Joonas Korpisalo. Tarasov was charged with his sixth straight loss, bringing him down to 2-8-1 with a 3.40 GAA and .907 save percentage in 12 contests this season. He's surrendered at least three goals in four of his last five contests.