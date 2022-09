Tarasov (hip) cleared his physical Wednesday and will be on the ice for the first practice of training camp Thursday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Tarasov underwent season-ending hip surgery in late February after appearing in four games with the Blue Jackets, going 0-2-0 while posting a 2.40 GAA and a .937 save percentage over that span. Despite his impressive numbers in limited action, look for the 23-year-old to spend most of the 2022-23 campaign in the minors.