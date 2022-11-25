Tarasov and the Blue Jackets' contest versus the Predators on Saturday has been postponed.

The NHL decided to push back the contest after the event level at Bridgestone Arena was impacted by a water main break. Tarasov might have otherwise started Saturday given that Joonas Korpisalo played against the pipes Friday against the Islanders. A makeup date for Columbus' game against Nashville hasn't been determined yet.

More News