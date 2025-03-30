Tarasov saved 24 of 27 shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

Tarasov surrendered two goals in the first period and one more in the second which would be enough for the Senators to seal the win at home. However, Tarasov kept Columbus' net tidy throughout the final 30 minutes of the contest. The 26-year-old goaltender now has a 7-9-1 record with a 3.49 GAA and a .882 save percentage in 18 appearances this season. Tarasov has lost two of his last three starts and has allowed three goals in each of the outings. It is best to fade Tarasov for the rest of the season in fantasy.