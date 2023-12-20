Tarasov turned aside 25 shots in Tuesday's 9-4 rout of the Sabres.

Buffalo scored the first goal just 30 seconds into the contest, but Columbus then struck seven straight times over the next period and a half to build a lead even its porous defense couldn't squander. When they did get scoring chances though, the Sabres were consistently beating Tarasov to his blocker side, a leak the young netminder will need to address. The win was his first of the season, but a .828 save percentage in his first two starts doesn't create a lot of optimism that he'll be a useful fantasy asset, no matter what kind of offensive support Tarasov gets.