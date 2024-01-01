Tarasov (illness) won't take part in practice Monday, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site .

Tarasov has stopped 114 of 130 shots in four starts this season. If he isn't available for Tuesday's contest against Boston, Elvis Merzlikins (illness) and Spencer Martin will serve as the goalie duo. Merzlikins was back at practice Monday, per Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch, after missing Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Buffalo.