Tarasov stopped 22 of 25 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Kraken on Sunday. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Tarasov struggled in the last 10 minutes of the first period, giving up all three goals in a span of 5:18. Two came on Kraken power plays, so it's not all Tarasov's fault. The 24-year-old has won just two of his last eight outings, giving up more than two goals five times in that span. He's now 3-5-2 with a 3.79 GAA and an .881 save percentage through 10 starts this season. Tarasov and Elvis Merzlikins will likely continue to compete for playing time, though neither of them makes for a particularly strong fantasy option outside of deep formats or good matchups.