Tarasov turned aside 34 of 38 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

Philadelphia's final tally was scored into an empty net. Tarasov has started four straight games and lost all four, but the 23-year-old netminder's 3.07 GAA and .913 save percentage during that stretch suggest the Blue Jackets' poor defense is more to blame than he is. With Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) on IR and Elvis Merzlikins (illness) fighting the puck when he's been healthy, Tarasov has become the de facto No. 1 goalie for Columbus.