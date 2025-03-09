Tarasov wills serve as the starting netminder during Sunday's road game against the Rangers, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Tarasov has seen sporadic playing time in recent weeks, as he's made just one start since the start of February. However, he faced the Rangers on the road in mid-January and earned his first career shutout by turning aside all 26 shots he faced. He'll attempt to maintain his success against the Blueshirts, who have lost their last two games.