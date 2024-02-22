Tarasov will protect the road goal versus the Ducks on Wednesday, Blue Jackets broadcaster Dylan Tyrer reports.

Tarasov will get the second half of a back-to-back after Elvis Merzlikins was in net for Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Kings. The 24-year-old Tarasov has lost six of his last eight outings, allowing three or more goals in six of those games. The Ducks don't have much depth, but it'll still be a tough matchup for Tarasov behind a tired team.