Tarasov set aside 29 of 31 shots on the way to a 4-2 win over the Oilers on Thursday.

Tarasov was sharp after getting staked to an early 3-0 lead. The 24-year-old backstop certainly can be forgiven for permitting a high-slot one-timer to Zach Hyman in the second period and a power-play tally by veteran Corey Perry in the third. Tarasov has a pedestrian 6-8-2 record, 3.48 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 16 games on the season, but he may be turning things around -- over his last five starts, he's posted a 2.49 GAA and .929 save percentage during a stretch that's seen him face the Oilers, Golden Knights and Hurricanes.