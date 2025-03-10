Tarasov stopped 32 of 35 shots in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Rangers.

Tarasov is firmly entrenched as the backup of Elvis Merzlikins, but there's no question he's showing promise every time he's tasked with protecting the Blue Jackets' crease. Tarasov has gone 3-0-0 with a 2.32 GAA and a .929 save percentage over his last three appearances, but it's worth noting those three games have come in a span between Jan. 31 and March 9.