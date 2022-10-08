Tarasov is likely to start the season as the Blue Jackets backup goaltender, according to Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda.

Joonas Korpisalo is expected to be the backup when he returns from hip surgery, but for now, Tarasov will start the season with the Blue Jackets as the backup to Elvis Merzlikins. He played in four games last season with Columbus, going 0-2-0 with a 2.40 GAA and a .937 save percentage.