Tarasov is expected to start on the road against Los Angeles on Thursday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Tarasov is set to make his second straight start after allowing five goals on 32 shots in Columbus' 6-5 overtime win over the Sharks on Tuesday. He has a 3-9-1 record, 3.40 GAA and .903 save percentage in 14 contests this season. Los Angeles has the 11th-ranked offense with 3.34 goals per game in 2022-23. With Tarasov starting Thursday, Michael Hutchinson might play between the pipes Friday versus Anaheim.