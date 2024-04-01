Tarasov will guard the home goal versus Colorado on Monday, NHL.com's Jeff Svoboda reports.

Tarasov has played pretty well over his last two starts, posting a combined .916 save percentage versus the Golden Knights and the Penguins, but he went 0-2-0 over that stretch due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. He'll try to get back in the win column in a rough home matchup with a red-hot Avalanche team that's gone 8-1-1 over its last 10 games.