Tarasov will defend the home crease versus Edmonton on Thursday, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Tarasov has been sharing the net with Elvis Merzlikins of late. Tarasov is 5-8-2 with a 3.58 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 15 appearances this season. He has a tough matchup against Connor McDavid and the Oilers, who have scored 214 goals in 60 games, sixth in the NHL.