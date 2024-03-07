Tarasov will defend the home crease versus Edmonton on Thursday, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.
Tarasov has been sharing the net with Elvis Merzlikins of late. Tarasov is 5-8-2 with a 3.58 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 15 appearances this season. He has a tough matchup against Connor McDavid and the Oilers, who have scored 214 goals in 60 games, sixth in the NHL.
