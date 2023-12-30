Tarasov will patrol the visiting crease in Buffalo on Saturday, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Tarasov is 1-2-0 this season, giving up 13 goals on only 88 shots. He missed the start of the season with a knee injury suffered in the offseason and finally made his NHL seasonal debut versus New Jersey on Dec. 16. The Sabres are averaging 30.1 shots on goal per contest, 21st in the league.