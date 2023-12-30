Tarasov will patrol the visiting crease in Buffalo on Saturday, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.
Tarasov is 1-2-0 this season, giving up 13 goals on only 88 shots. He missed the start of the season with a knee injury suffered in the offseason and finally made his NHL seasonal debut versus New Jersey on Dec. 16. The Sabres are averaging 30.1 shots on goal per contest, 21st in the league.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Daniil Tarasov: NHL's best sniper picks him apart•
-
Blue Jackets' Daniil Tarasov: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Daniil Tarasov: Cruises to first win of season•
-
Blue Jackets' Daniil Tarasov: Starting in Buffalo•
-
Blue Jackets' Daniil Tarasov: Rude welcome in return to NHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Daniil Tarasov: Starting Saturday•