Tarasov was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, Coby Maeir of 1st Ohio Battery reports, and is slated to get the home start versus San Jose on Saturday.

Tarasov has been spectacular since Feb. 13, going 3-3-1 with a 2.09 GAA and a .941 save percentage, for a sub-par Blue Jackets team. Overall, the 24-year-old netminder is 6-9-2 with a 3.23 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 18 appearances this season. Tarasov will face the Sharks, who are last in the NHL standings with 39 points in 65 games.