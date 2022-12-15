Tarasov will defend the road goal against Tampa Bay on Thursday, according to Dave Maetzold of Bally Sports Ohio.

Tarasov was recalled Monday as Joonas Korpisalo is still out with a lower body injury. Tarasov is 2-3-1 with a 3.17 GAA and a .912 save percentage as he has been the best goalie this season for the Blue Jackets as far as statistics go. He will face the Lightning, who are averaging 3.61 goals per game.