Tarasov will patrol the home crease Monday against the Golden Knights, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Tarasov has earned a .929 save percentage in his past three outings despite ending up with a 1-2-0 record. In 14 appearances this campaign, he has gone 4-8-2 with a 3.62 GAA and an .888 save percentage. Vegas is tied for 14th in the league with 3.18 goals per contest this season.
