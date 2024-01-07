Tarasov turned aside 33 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota.

Cole Sillinger kept giving Columbus the lead with a goal in every period, but Tarasov could never make the leads stick, although two of the Wild's goals in regulation came on power plays. The 24-year-old netminder has started three of the last four games and six of 10 since coming off IR in mid-December, but his 2-2-2 record, 3.60 GAA and .894 save percentage put into question how long Tarasov will continue seeing that kind of workload.