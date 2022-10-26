Tarasov stopped only eight of 12 shots before being replaced by Elvis Merzlikins late in the second period of Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Coyotes.

None of the four goals Tarasov allowed were particularly soft, but the entire Columbus roster was showing little life and coach Brad Larsen made the switch in net to try and spark his club. It worked to the extent that the Blue Jackets out-scored the Coyotes 3-2 in the third period, but the hole was far too deep. Tarasov has coughed up at least four goals in three of his first four appearances this season, and so far he's done little to suggest he should hang onto a spot in the NHL once Joonas Korpisalo (hip) gets healthy, much less challenge Merzlikins for the top job.