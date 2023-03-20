Tarasov stopped 24 of 29 shots before being replaced by Michael Hutchinson late in the second period of Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

The second frame was a disaster for Columbus, as Vegas scored four goals in just over six minutes to drive Tarasov from the crease, although the collapse was a total team effort. The Blue Jackets have the fewest points in the league and are angling to have the best odds of landing Connor Bedard in the 2023 NHL Draft, and they haven't given Tarasov much help since his latest promotion -- the 23-year-old netminder is 1-3-0 in four appearances with a 4.94 GAA and .862 save percentage.