Tarasov stopped 17 of 20 shots in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Rangers.

Tarasov's three-game winning streak came to a close as the Blue Jackets' offense couldn't solve Igor Shesterkin in this contest. The 25-year-old Tarasov has allowed just 10 goals over his last four outings, providing solid goaltending in the backup role, though he'll operate as the starter until Elvis Merzlikins (personal) returns to the team. Tarasov is down to 7-8-2 with a 3.51 GAA and an .882 save percentage over 17 appearances this season. The Blue Jackets' have a back-to-back next week (Thursday versus the Panthers, Friday versus the Penguins), so Tarasov shouldn't have to wait too long for his next start.